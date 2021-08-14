Motorola Razr will get Android 11 replace

Samsung introduced a few new foldable telephones this week, however do you know that Motorola additionally has telephones that fold? Like, the Razr from 2019, the corporate’s first effort with a foldable display screen and an apparent nostalgia play.

As we speak this mannequin is beginning to obtain the replace to Android 11, which is good to see though Android 12 is due out in just a few weeks from Google. The Razr began life working Android 9 Pie, after which ultimately bought upgraded to Android 10. Now it is time for it to leap to 11.

As of now, the brand new launch appears to solely be going out for handsets bought from Verizon. The brand new construct is labeled RPV31.Q2-62-7-10 and consists of the July 2021 safety patches.

Other than that, you are additionally clearly getting all the brand new issues in Android 11, together with Conversations and Chat Bubbles, new media controls, one-time permissions, and so forth.

The replace is prone to be rolling out in levels, so it could take just a few days for it to succeed in all of the items within the wild. If you have not obtained the replace notification and wish to manually test, go to Settings > About cellphone > System updates.

Supply | By way of