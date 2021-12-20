NASA Debuts Audio of What Jupiter’s Ganymede Moon Sounds Like

Imagining Ganymede, Jupiter’s icy moon and the most important moon in our Photo voltaic System, will be fairly the problem. (I’m nonetheless at, “Whoa, that’s a giant moon.”) Understanding it’s a entire different story, and scientists are nonetheless engaged on that. Whether or not you’re looking for to study extra about the big moon or unravel its scientific mysteries, you now “pay attention” to what Ganymede feels like in area.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Friday printed the 50-second audio observe, which you’ll be able to take heed to beneath, created with information captured by the Juno spacecraft throughout its shut flyby of Ganymede on June 7. Knowledge for the recording was gathered with Juno’s Waves instrument, which measures electrical and magnetic waves produced in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. NASA then proceeded to shift the frequency of the collected emissions into the audio vary to make the audio observe.

Scott Bolton, a principal investigator on the Juno mission from the Southwest Analysis Institute in San Antonio, introduced the recording on the fall assembly of the American Geophysical Union. Launched in 2011, the Juno mission goals to advance our understanding of how big planets type and the position they performed within the creation of the Photo voltaic System.

“This soundtrack is simply wild sufficient to make you’re feeling as in the event you had been driving alongside as Juno sails previous Ganymede for the primary time in additional than 20 years,” Bolton mentioned in a NASA information article. “When you pay attention intently, you possibly can hear the abrupt change to larger frequencies across the midpoint of the recording, which represents entry into a unique area in Ganymede’s magnetosphere.”

Juno’s flyby of Ganymede occurred on its thirty fourth journey round Jupiter and was the closest a spacecraft has ever gotten to the Photo voltaic System’s largest moon, which is greater than the planet Mercury, for the reason that Galileo spacecraft’s method in 2000.

The spacecraft managed to get inside 645 miles (1,038 kilometers) of Ganymede’s floor whereas touring at a velocity of 41,600 mph (67,000 kph).