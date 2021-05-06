Netflix Awake Horror Trailer: Gina Rodriguez Cannot Sleep

See, if Gina Rodriguez had gotten some sleep she’d bear in mind you don’t maintain weapons that manner. Screenshot : Netflix

In Awake, a mysterious occasion causes all electronics to cease working… in addition to folks’s incapacity to sleep. I do not know what might presumably trigger each these items, and if there’s a solution, it’s completely not within the film’s first trailer.

Looks as if society goes to hell somewhat shortly as soon as the occasion occurs, which is unhealthy information for ex-soldier Jill (Gina Rodriguez) and her daughter Mathilda (Ariana Greenblatt), the latter of whom appears to be the one individual on the planet who can fall asleep. Particularly for the reason that trailer implies that the one manner a gaggle of very drained scientists can determine get folks to begin sleeping once more is by very actually sacrificing her. I additionally don’t know why studying how she’s managing to go night-night requires the kid to die, however clearly there’s quite a bit I don’t perceive about this film.

Maybe director Mark Raso (Kodachrome) will give us the solutions—maybe—when Awake debuts on Netflix on June 9.

