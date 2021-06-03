Netflix Ends Jupiter’s Legacy, Making Supercrooks As an alternative

Blackstar (Tyler Mane) and Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel) have a chat on Jupiter’s Legacy. Picture : Netflix

Jupiter’s Legacy premiered on Netflix only a month in the past, and the streamer has already determined it’s a wrap on the superhero collection based mostly on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s Jupiter’s Legacy comics. However it’s not the tip for this nook of the Millarverse; as a substitute, the property is pivoting to an anthology format that may discover different characters inside it.

As Deadline, which had the inside track, explains it, as a substitute of continuous with Jupiter’s Legacy correct, Netflix is now pursuing “a universe spanning an anthology franchise. The streamer has set a live-action adaptation of Supercrooks, which delves into the story of Millarworld’s super-villains, as the subsequent installment of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga.” The celebs of Jupiter’s Legacy, together with Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, and Ben Daniels, have been launched from their Netflix contracts. “We’re assured we’ll return to it later,” Millar mentioned to the commerce with out elaborating, and Deadline notes that would imply “a distinct iteration” for the collection.

As for Supercrooks, if it sounds acquainted—properly, N etflix already has an anime collection based mostly on the comics by Millar and artist Leinil Francis Yu due later this 12 months. This newly introduced collection might be live-action and is described as “a return to the world of Jupiter’s Legacy with a rag-tag gang of super-villains, con-artists, petty thieves, and leg-breakers who all band collectively for the heist of the century and probably the most outrageous crime story you’ve ever seen in your life,” which frankly sounds much more fascinating than Jupiter’s Legacy’s household drama stuff . Because the collection do overlap there’s an opportunity that Jupiter’s Legacy characters might seem on the present, however that’s simply hypothesis at this level.

