New hyperautomation software goals to enhance enterprise safety workflows

In right now’s advanced cybersecurity panorama, conserving monitor of all of the processes and workflows concerned generally is a tough activity.

At this time sees Torq launch an enterprise-grade safety ‘hyperautomation’ platform that’s able to automating probably the most advanced safety infrastructures. It additionally presents a GPT AI-based analytics functionality for auto-analyzing cybersecurity incidents, making strategic responses, and informing fast and long-term defensive measures.

“Our clients and the trade have spoken: the long run is hyperautomation, not typical safety automation, as safety instruments and stacks considerably evolve in complexity,” says Ofer Smadari, CEO and co-founder, Torq. “Solely Torq gives the excellent hyperautomation right now’s enterprises demand as they face ever-increasing cybersecurity challenges and threats. The Torq Hyperautomation Platform helps the world’s most superior and skilled safety groups tame right now’s extremely elaborate and intersecting suites of safety instruments. Torq allows all of them to work collectively seamlessly to deploy probably the most safe and unified cybersecurity postures attainable.”

The Torq Hyperautomation Platform allows safety professionals to create and deploy advanced, subtle workflows quicker than with legacy SOAR and standard safety automation options.

The platform gives vendor agnostic throughout cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments, together with Microsoft Groups, Slack, Discord, and Zoom. It helps any command line interface, on any platform, and any programming, or scripting languages, together with Python, GraphQL, C#, and gRPC. As well as Torq orchestrates containerized actions that may join inside and exterior platforms seamlessly, together with assist for Docker, Kubernetes, Amazon Internet Companies, and Azure.

Because of GPT integration, Torq delivers a chatbot interface built-in into Slack, MS Groups, Discord, and Zoom to speak with safety instruments and techniques. This enables SOC analysts or any approved operators to make use of pure language to seek for particular info and insights throughout a number of safety instruments and information sources.

Yow will discover out extra and arrange an indication on the Torq website.

Picture Credit score: Wright Studio/Shutterstock