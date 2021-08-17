New Moto G50 5G codenamed “Saipan” leaks with side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Motorola launched the Moto G50 5G (codenamed “Ibiza”) in March, and the newest leak reveals the corporate will announce another G50 5G, which is codenamed “Saipan.”

Phrase comes from dependable leakster Evan Blass, who additionally posted a couple of renders of the brand new Moto G50 5G, revealing the smartphone will pack a waterdrop notch show and sport a 48MP triple digicam on the rear organized in an inverted ‘L’ formation.

One picture additionally reveals that the G50 5G “Saipan” will include the three.5mm headphone jack and USB-C port on the backside, with the fingerprint reader now situated on the right-side body.









Moto G50 5G (Ibiza) • Moto G50 5G (Saipan)

Blass did not share any specs of the brand new G50 5G, however he did reveal that Motorola is engaged on the Moto E20, which is codenamed “Aruba.”

