Latest iPad mini has a refined scrolling downside

Apple’s latest iPad mini was launched to most people on Friday, and over the weekend, customers started to complain a couple of refined scrolling downside when utilizing the pill in portrait mode (MacRumors has a very good round-up put up). The pill seems to refresh the left and proper halves of its display at barely completely different charges, making a subtle-but-noticeable “jelly scroll” impact. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn has captured slow-motion video that demonstrates the issue.

The difficulty is sufficiently subtle that we did not discover it when testing the mini for our assessment, however our assessment unit does certainly seem to undergo from the identical downside. It is essentially the most noticeable when scrolling comparatively slowly up and down a webpage or doc—the left facet of the display appears to path the suitable facet by simply sufficient that paragraphs of textual content seem rubbery and wobbly to an attentive eye.

In our testing, the issue does seem to have an effect on the display in panorama mode, the place the left and proper halves of the display turn out to be the highest and backside halves of the display. However horizontal scrolling is far much less widespread in most apps than vertical scrolling, making the impact much less apparent. Some customers have reported not having the ability to discover the issue in panorama mode in any respect.

It isn’t clear whether or not this downside is being brought on by the iPad mini’s {hardware}, or if it is one thing that Apple can repair with a software program replace. We have requested the corporate for remark and can replace this put up if we obtain a response.