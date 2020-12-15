Nintendo completes Donkey Kong Country trilogy on Switch Online service

If you’ve been waiting until you could play all three SNES Donkey Kong Country games before picking up a Switch, you’re in luck. Nintendo has announced that the third game in the series, Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble, will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service this Friday.

The original Donkey Kong Country game was added in July, while its sequel followed in September.

Beyond Donkey Kong Country 3, Nintendo Switch Online is also getting some deeper cuts this week. SNES titles The Ignition Factor, Super Valis IV, and Tuff E Nuff are all coming on Friday alongside NES game Nightshade.

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to access the Switch’s library of NES and SNES games, as well as giving you cloud saves and the ability to play Switch games like Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in online multiplayer. It costs $3.99 a month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 a year.