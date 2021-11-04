Nintendo cuts Swap gross sales forecast resulting from international chip scarcity

Nintendo had a comparatively quiet quarter for Swap gross sales, with 3.83 million items shipped between July and September. That’s an enormous drop on the identical interval final yr, when the corporate moved 6.86 million items. Nintendo has now bought 92.87 million Swap consoles to this point.

Nintendo says “the prolonged affect of each COVID-19 and the worldwide semiconductor scarcity creates a state of continued uncertainty” and is revising its Swap gross sales forecast for the monetary yr down by 1.5 million items. The corporate had beforehand anticipated to promote 25.5 million consoles between April 2021 and March 2022, however has now set the determine at 24 million. Nonetheless, Nintendo isn’t altering its expectations for income, and truly expects working revenue to be 4 p.c greater than beforehand predicted. The modified forecast takes into consideration revisions in trade charges in addition to greater projected software program gross sales.

To place the Swap’s efficiency in context, it may effectively overtake the Wii in lifetime gross sales this present vacation quarter. The Wii is Nintendo’s hottest house console of all time and bought 101.63 million items in whole; Nintendo bought 11.57 million Swap items between October and December final yr. If you happen to contemplate the Swap a handheld, although, it’s nonetheless trailing the Recreation Boy’s 118.69 million items and the 154.02 million racked up by the DS.

Nintendo doesn’t have an enormous lineup of video games for the vacation season, though the already-released Metroid Dread and Mario Get together Superstars will issue into this quarter’s figures. The largest imminent releases are remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl together with a Legend of Zelda-themed Recreation & Watch handheld. An Advance Wars remake has been delayed into spring 2022.