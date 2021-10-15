Nintendo’s Metroid Dread has a bug: right here’s easy methods to keep away from it

Nintendo is working to repair a bug in recently-released Metroid Dread that would halt your development for those who’re unfortunate sufficient to come across it, the company has announced. In response to a assist web page the bug causes the error message “The software program was closed as a result of an error occurred,” forcing it to shut unexpectedly. Nintendo says the patch can be launched earlier than the tip of the month.

Till this patch is launched, nevertheless, gamers might want to keep away from triggering the bug, which may apparently happen close to the tip of the sport if the participant “destroys a door whereas a map marker for that particular door is displayed on the map.” Fortunately, meaning recovering from the crash when it happens is pretty easy. Right here’s what Nintendo says it’s best to do in case your recreation crashes:

“Restart the sport and, earlier than enjoying by way of this sequence, take away the door icon map marker to forestall this error from occurring.”

Metroid Dread was launched final week on October eighth, and represents the primary all-new 2D Metroid recreation in virtually 20 years (not together with remakes like Metroid: Samus Returns). It’s been broadly positively acquired, though The Verge’s personal Andrew Webster notes that the sport’s controls can wrestle to maintain up with its extra hectic motion sequences, of which there are far too many.