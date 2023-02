The Z Center held its second annual dog swim in December just before draining the pool for maintenance. Dogs able to go online to sign up (or convince their humans to do so for them) enjoyed a one-hour slot of swimming, socializing, ball retrieving, and, of course, dousing the people watching them with a satisfying shake. According to one Labrador retriever, the best part was that no humans were allowed in the pool.

Video by Melanie Gonick/MIT with additional footage by Jason Kimball.