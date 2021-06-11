Nokia XR20’s key specs revealed by Geekbench

HMD World unveiled the Nokia X10 and X20 in April, and the corporate will quickly observe up with the XR20 that has popped up on Geekbench with its key specs.

In accordance with the benchmark database, the Nokia XR20 runs Android 11 and has 4GB RAM onboard, however there might be different reminiscence choices as effectively which are but to be confirmed.

Below the hood, the Nokia XR20 has a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC – the identical chip that powers the X10 and X20.

Geekbench would not expose every other specs of the XR20, and particulars are scarce about this smartphone proper now, however you possibly can anticipate to listen to extra about it within the coming days or even weeks.

Supply