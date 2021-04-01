North Korean hackers return, goal infosec researchers in new operation

In January, Google and Microsoft outed what they stated was North Korean government-sponsored hackers focusing on safety researchers. The hackers spent weeks utilizing pretend Twitter profiles—purportedly belonging to vulnerability researchers—earlier than unleashing an Web Explorer zero-day and a malicious Visible Studio Venture, each of which put in customized malware.

Now, the identical hackers are again, a Google researcher stated on Wednesday, this time with a brand new batch of social media profiles and a pretend firm that claims to supply offensive safety companies, together with penetration testing, software program safety assessments, and software program exploits.

As soon as extra with feeling

The homepage for the pretend firm is smooth and appears no completely different from numerous actual safety corporations all around the world.

The hackers additionally cooked up greater than a dozen new social media profiles that presupposed to belong to recruiters for safety corporations, safety researchers, and varied staff of SecuriElite, the pretend safety firm. The work that went into creating the profiles was pretty spectacular.

Subsequent-level trolling

My favourite is that this Twitter profile of @seb_lazar, which presumably corresponds to Sebastian Lazarescue, one of many pretend researchers working for the pretend SecuriElite.

Safety individuals all know that Lazarus is the title used to determine hackers backed by the North Korean authorities. Growing detailed Twitter and LinkedIn profiles for a researcher along with your pretend safety firm, naming him Sebastian Lazarescue, and having him retweeting a number of top-flight safety researchers—some who work for Google—is next-level trolling.

Adam Weidemann, a researcher with Google’s Risk Evaluation Group, cautions that the hackers’ previous success in luring researchers to web sites internet hosting an IE zero-day means the group ought to be taken significantly.

“Based mostly on their exercise, we proceed to consider that these actors are harmful, and sure have extra 0-days,” he wrote.