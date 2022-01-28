nubia Red Magic 7 to have version with UD camera

nubia’s upcoming Red Magic 7 has had its fair share of leaks in the last couple of weeks, as well as some solid teasers from the company’s official Weibo account. But one of those teasers from a couple of days ago left us wondering and now we may finally have the answer.

According to Digital Chat Station, one of the Red Magic 7 family members will launch with an under-display camera making it the industry’s first gaming smartphone with such a feature. And it makes sense given that ZTE has already released two such phones in the past and having a full-screen design on a gaming smartphone is probably more beneficial than any other smartphone.

The Weibo post also briefly goes through some of the specs and reveals that the active cooling fan inside the phone goes up to 20,000 RPM, which is exactly the same as the Red Magic 6 and 6s.

Source (in Chinese)