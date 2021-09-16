Workplace 2021 will probably be obtainable for non-Microsoft 365 subscribers on October 5

New variations of Microsoft Workplace aren’t as massive a deal as they was, because of the constantly up to date (and constantly paid for) variations of the apps that include a Microsoft 365 subscription. However for everybody else, there’s nonetheless Workplace 2021, an improve to Workplace 2019 that is coming to each Home windows and macOS on October 5, Microsoft introduced at the moment. Workplace 2021 will add the identical options because the Workplace Lengthy-Time period Servicing Channel (or LTSC, catchy) launch, which is out there at the moment.

In comparison with Workplace 2019, the final “perpetual” model of Workplace, the brand new model contains Darkish Mode assist, assist for model 1.3 of the OpenDocument format, new Excel features and formulation, improved slide present recording for PowerPoint, and numerous user-interface tweaks and enhancements. Microsoft lists a lot of the new options right here.

Microsoft plans to supply 5 years of “Mainstream Help” for Workplace 2021, with none prolonged assist past that. The tip date for Workplace 2021 assist is in October of 2016, only a yr after assist ends for the Home windows variations of Workplace 2016 and Workplace 2019.

The corporate mentioned in February that shopper and small enterprise pricing for Workplace 2021 will keep the identical as it’s now—Workplace Residence & Scholar 2019 (which incorporates Phrase, Excel, Powerpoint, and OneNote) usually prices $150, and Workplace Residence & Enterprise 2019 (which provides Outlook) prices $250. Final month, Microsoft elevated costs for Microsoft 365 and its different subscription merchandise throughout the board for the primary time in a decade.