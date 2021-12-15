Official instances for Galaxy Tab S8 collection and Tab A8 listed on British retailer

We’ve seen our fair proportion of Galaxy Tab S8 collection rumors and leaks up to now months and various particulars on the upcoming entry-level Tab A8 and now we get extra affirmation from British retailer Field.co.uk. The official Samsung instances for the trio of flagship tablets and entry-level tab are full with pricing and product numbers however lack precise photographs.







Galaxy Tab S8 Extremely render

The slew of instances are available Grey, Silver, Pink, Black, Navy and Lavender colours and type elements that vary from standing, ebook keyboard, clear edge covers and keyboard variants. The Tab S8 Extremely has standing, ebook and keyboard cowl variants the latter of which retails for a hefty £248.99. Along with the instances, the location additionally has a alternative S Pen listed at £44.99 which is available in a single black coloration.









Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021) leaked official photographs

Tab S8 instances • Tab S8+ instances • Tab S8 Extremely instances • Tab A8 instances