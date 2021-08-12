OnePlus 8 collection will get ColorOS replace subsequent 12 months

OnePlus smartphones offered exterior China include OxygenOS, however the ones out there in China include HydrogenOS. Nevertheless, that modified with the OnePlus 9 lineup introduced in March, which got here with Oppo’s ColorOS. Now we be taught the OnePlus smartphones subsequent in line to get ColorOS are the OnePlus 8, 8 Professional, and 8T.

This revelation comes from OnePlus’s COO, Mr. Liu Fengshuo, who took to Weibo to announce that the OnePlus 8 trio will get the ColorOS replace in Q1 2022.









Mr. Fengshuo did not reveal if the replace will solely arrive on the Chinese language items or the worldwide fashions as properly. Nevertheless, OnePlus has beforehand stated that its worldwide variants will proceed to run OxygenOS. Whether or not or not that adjustments with future OnePlus smartphones stays to be seen.

