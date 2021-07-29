OnePlus 9R will get Bitmoji AOD and July 2021 safety patch with OxygenOS 11.2.4.4

OnePlus simply launched the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 replace for the OnePlus 9R that bumps up the Android safety patch stage on the smartphone to July 2021 and updates the GMS package deal to June 2021.

Moreover, the brand new firmware optimizes the overheating management administration of third-party apps and brings the Bitmoji AOD characteristic to the 9R, which may be enabled from the smartphone’s Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient show > Bitmoji menu. You possibly can try the total changelog of the replace beneath.

System Optimized the overheating management administration of third-party apps. Optimized the expertise of Fast Reply in some situations. Up to date Android safety patch to 2021.07. Up to date GMS package deal to 2021.06. Mounted recognized concern.

Ambient Show Newly added the screenshot characteristic for AOD. Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat & Bitmoji, which can enliven the ambient show together with your private Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will replace all through the day primarily based in your exercise and issues occurring round you.



OnePlus says OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 is rolling to a small share of customers proper now, and a broader rollout will start in a number of days.

