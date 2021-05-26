OnePlus confirms Nord2 identify, launch may come earlier than September 30

The unique OnePlus Nord was introduced in July of final 12 months and went on to change into accessible in August. We’re now on the finish of Could, and there have not been many leaks a few successor, however that does not imply it isn’t coming.

In truth, OnePlus itself confirmed the Nord2 identify, by itself web site, within the FAQ part of a brand new Stadia Premiere Version promo that it is working within the UK, Germany, and France.

As you possibly can see, the textual content is obvious. This promo runs till September 30, and there is no level in together with the upcoming Nord2 if it would not change into accessible earlier than then. So that is what we’re working with proper now.

From the few issues we have heard in regards to the Nord2 thus far, it seems to be like it should have the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset on the helm. We have heard numerous rumors about OnePlus utilizing SoCs not made by Qualcomm in previous years, however that is by no means occurred, so this could be a really unprecedented transfer, if it does certainly pan out.

