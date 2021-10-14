OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Version is coming quickly

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Version we heard about a few months in the past will launch quickly as the corporate’s Indian department took to Twitter to tease the particular version smartwatch.

OnePlus does not explicitly affirm the title, however it has dropped a couple of hints that show that is the Harry Potter Version..

For starters, the teaser picture shared by OnePlus on Twitter exhibits the watch with a leather-based strap having Hogwarts’ emblem, with the submit’s caption saying, “For a technology that also remembers magic.”

For a technology that also remembers magic.

Expertise extra and get notified to win massive.

Know extra: https://t.co/Xhez6ZvWRB#SmartEverywear pic.twitter.com/QiMvKXgV1Z — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 13, 2021

Furthermore, the URL of the promo web page on OnePlus’ web site, which is “Calling all Witches and Wizards,” consists of the phrase “hpwatch,” the place “hp” probably denotes Harry Potter.

OnePlus hasn’t divulged a lot in regards to the Harry Potter Version but, however earlier leaks claimed the smartwatch will include a brand new paint job, themes, and 6 unique watchfaces, together with Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw.







OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Version watchfaces

The Harry Potter Version’s {hardware} will stay the identical as the usual mannequin’s, although, that means it’s going to include a 1.39″ AMOLED display screen, coronary heart price monitoring, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitoring, sports activities modes, IP68 score, and 402 mAh battery with Warp Cost assist.

Whereas we await extra info on the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Version from OnePlus, it is price mentioning that this isn’t the primary particular version smartwatch from the corporate because it beforehand launched the Cyberpunk 2077 and Cobalt editions of the OnePlus Watch.