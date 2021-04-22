OnePlus Watch will get an always-on show, extra options

The OnePlus Watch launched final month to not-very-great evaluations, and at the moment the corporate has come out with a plan for future updates that may rectify a few of the ache factors reviewers have been annoyed with.

However first, there is a new firmware replace out for the watch at the moment. That is model B.40, and it improves GPS efficiency, in addition to the accuracy of monitoring strolling and operating. The guts charge monitoring and notification syncing algorithms have been optimized, and the raise-to-wake operate must be higher too. Lastly, you get notification app icons for probably the most often used apps. There are additionally some identified bugs fastened, and the general system stability must be improved too.

This replace goes to be accessible within the US and Canada first, after which prolong to different international locations within the coming days.

Future updates will embody an At all times-on Show characteristic, the power to distant management the digicam for Android smartphones, the choice to make use of 12-hour time format, an AI watch face, and 4 extra languages: German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish. OnePlus additionally guarantees that it’ll allow all 110+ exercise modes.

The corporate hasn’t shared a timeline for such future updates, so in the intervening time, we’re caught ready for them and seeing what occurs. One might argue that the watch should not even have launched with out all these options.

Supply