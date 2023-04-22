Solely 18 p.c of employees suppose hybrid working has improved productiveness

New analysis, from UK-based IT consultancy and providers supplier Doherty Associates, finds that solely 18 p.c of employees in two key sectors suppose that hybrid working has considerably improved productiveness.

The survey of 889 staff working within the UK capital markets and authorized industries appeared to uncover how the working-from-home revolution and subsequent technological adoption have impacted productiveness.

It reveals that 23 p.c of employees suppose they’ve too many various instruments to be productive. Whereas 35 p.c wrestle to search out the data and knowledge wanted to do their jobs. Of those that wrestle to search out data and knowledge, 15 p.c say that this can be a each day incidence.

Terry Doherty, founder and CEO of Doherty Associates says:

It is clear that throughout all ranges of a corporation, the know-how applied to help hybrid working is just not assembly the wants of the workforce. Enterprise leaders need to help productiveness and encourage collaboration of their groups wherever they’re, however the actuality is that staff are fighting new instruments. Know-how is finally about serving to folks — the implementation and software must be people-centric. Through the pandemic and after on the earth of hybrid working, we have seen speedy adoption of varied communication and collaboration instruments. Each group can be sensible to audit the know-how they’re utilizing and acquire suggestions and insights into what’s working and what’s not and set out clear processes that target folks.

There are not any indicators that hybrid work goes away although, 54 p.c of capital market employees say their companies have modified their hybrid working coverage inside the final yr, with 4 p.c altering their coverage within the final month.

Nevertheless, solely 37 p.c of employees suppose that hybrid working and collaboration instruments are extraordinarily efficient, highlighting how essential it’s that leaders overview their processes and insurance policies by a vital lens.

There’s an outline of the findings within the graphic under.

Picture credit score: yacobchuk1/depositphotos.com