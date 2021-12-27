Oppo A11s launched with SD 460 and 5,000 mAh battery

A model new finances providing from Oppo was launched in China – welcome to the Oppo A11s. It’s a Snapdragon 460 powered system geared up with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD that refreshes at 90Hz and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging.







Oppo A11s in white and black (pictures: Oppo)

A11s additionally brings a 13MP principal cam across the again alongside 2MP depth and 2MP macro cams. The 8MP selfie shooter is housed in a punch-hole cutout. There’s a capacitive fingerprint scanner that additionally lives across the again. The telephone’s listed dimensions are available in at 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm whereas the telephone weighs 188 grams. It is available in black and white colours. The software program facet is roofed by Android 10 with Oppo’s ColorOS 7.2 on prime.

Oppo A11s begins at CNY 999 ($156) in its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage trim whereas the 8/128GB model goes for CNY 1,199 ($188). The telephone is already out there on Oppo’s on-line store and partnering retailers throughout China.

Supply (in Chinese language)