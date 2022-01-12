Oppo A36 announced with a 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 680

The Oppo A36 made its official debut in China today. It is an affordable handset with a Snapdragon 680 chipset for people who don’t mind missing on the 5G fun for the time being.

The screen of the Oppo A36 is a 6.56” LCD with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, but just 720p resolution. It has a punch hole in the top left corner for the 8MP selfie camera.

The dual cameras on the back resemble the Reno7 design with two large, vertically aligned circles. The main one has a 13MP sensor and f/2.2 lens, while the second one is a 2MP portrait helper.

Oppo gave the A36 very generous 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and even threw in a micro SD slot. The A36 is shipping with ColorOS 11, based on Android 11.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery inside, but sadly it only charges at up to 10W.

The phone is up for pre-order in Black or Blue and is priced at CNY1,599 ($250), but early birds can get it slightly cheaper. Sales will commence on January 14.

