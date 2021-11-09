Oppo A95 coming quickly with huge battery and acquainted design

The Oppo A95 5G has been in the marketplace for a number of months, however for some causes the corporate has determined to now deliver an LTE model of it. Enter the Oppo A95 – a brand new smartphone for the Philippines, however a really acquainted machine because it’s merely a rebranded Oppo F19.

Oppo Philippines has posted the A95 on its Fb web page with a hyperlink to the web retailer Lazada the place followers can put the product on their wishlist; nonetheless, the itemizing is now taken down.

Nothing can actually be deleted from the web nonetheless, so we will affirm the specs sheet is strictly the identical because the Oppo F19 – a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 6.43” AMOLED with Full HD+ decision and Android 11 out of the field.

The Oppo A95 might be supplied in Black or Silver with 128GB of storage. The official launch is scheduled for later this month, and when the cellphone is formally introduced, it is going to begin promoting for PHP15,995 (that’s about $320/€275).

