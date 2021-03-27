Oppo Discover X2 Lite follows the Discover X2 Neo in receiving Android 11 replace in Europe

Oppo’s Discover X2 Lite from final 12 months is now being graced with an replace to Android 11, with the Chinese language firm’s personal ColorOS 11.1 on high.

The replace is rolling out in Germany, and it ought to make its means throughout Europe within the coming days and weeks. It arrives as construct CPH2005_11_C.76 and brings with it all of the goodies that Google’s packed into the most recent model of Android, together with ColorOS’ trademark smoothness (in model 11, that is the secret).

As normal the replace could also be going out in levels, so it might take some time earlier than it reaches all models in Europe.

This replace follows the one for the Discover X2 Neo, which has been launched earlier this month within the area, beginning with Spain and France. For the Neo, the brand new construct is CPH2009_11_C.76.

Each the Discover X2 Neo and the Discover X2 Lite had been purported to obtain Android 11 within the first quarter of this 12 months, in response to Oppo’s official timeline, and the corporate has stored its promise.

For the reason that Reno3 Professional 5G offered in Japanese European markets is an identical to the Discover X2 Neo and was additionally slated to get its style of Android 11 earlier than the top of this month, undoubtedly will probably be subsequent.

By way of 1 | By way of 2