Oppo Discover X3 Professional Photographer Version arriving on September 16

Oppo and Kodak introduced a partnership earlier this month, and the primary product was anticipated to be a brand new smartphone. The Oppo Discover X3 Professional Photographer Version will probably be introduced in China on September 16, through the ColorOS 12 launch occasion.











Oppo Discover X3 Professional Photographer official posters

That is the exact same Discover X3 Professional flagship with two 50MP cameras. The distinction is that this unit may have a matte silver high and black leather-based backside to resemble the traditional Kodak 35 digital camera. The machine will even have a protecting case with the identical supplies, and the retail field is oval-shaped with a lid, which can also be resembling the Kodak 35 case a bit.

Specs-wise, we anticipate the identical telephone – Snapdragon 888 chipset, tremendous spectacular 6.7” LTPO AMOLED show with 1440p decision and 120Hz adaptive refresh charge, 4,500 mAh battery with 65W quick wired charging and 30W quick wi-fi.









Oppo Discover X3 Professional Photographer Version promo pictures

Oppo’s interface ColorOS comes with Themes, and we’re fairly assured the brand new Discover X3 Professional variant may have an unique Kodak-inspired theme with silver and black wallpapers and icons to enrich the telephone’s look.

Supply (in Chinese language) | By way of