Oppo Discover X4 Professional formally scheduled for Q1 2022 as firm confirms the chipset

Qualcomm launched its new flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and plenty of corporations raced to pledge allegiance to the SoC, asserting their flagship will probably be powered by the chip. Considered one of these corporations was Oppo which additionally formally revealed on Weibo when to anticipate the Discover X4 Professional – “the primary quarter of 2022”.

That is the primary time we hear something official, relating to the brand new Discover X sequence. Final Wednesday a leakster prompt the Discover X4 Professional will probably be a slight improve over the already nice Discover X3 Professional, bringing quicker charging (80W, up from 65W), in addition to the anticipated new Snapdragon.

Cameras on the again are prone to stay 50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP telephoto however with up to date sensors, whereas the display screen is prone to keep 6.7” OLED with 1440p decision and adaptive excessive refresh fee.

Each the Discover X2 Professional and Discover X3 Professional arrived in March, so it’s truthful to say the Discover X4 Professional will observe go well with inside the promised timeframe. The larger query is how shortly Oppo will carry the telephone exterior China – beforehand it took the corporate between 4 and 12 weeks to schedule a world launch.

Supply