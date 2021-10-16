Oppo K9 Professional will get a brand new shade variant on October 20

The Oppo K9 Professional introduced final month in China is at present accessible in Obsidian Black and Glacier Blue colours, which will likely be joined by a 3rd colorway referred to as Neon Silver (machine translated from Chinese language) on October 20 – the identical day Oppo will introduce the K9s.

Oppo says the Neon Silver model has an alloy texture, and the picture it shared exhibits the digital camera rings having rainbow-like shade. The rings are both painted that means or appear like that from this angle because of the reflection of sunshine as a result of the textual content on the precise facet of the cameras additionally has the same impact.

That stated, the K9 Professional Neon Silver will doubtless share the internals with the opposite two shade fashions, which means you’ll get the Dimensity 1200 SoC, 6.43″ FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display screen, as much as 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 60W charging.

The K9 Professional additionally options an in-display fingerprint reader, 16MP selfie digital camera, and a 64MP main digital camera on the rear joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro items.

Supply (in Chinese language) | By way of