Oppo Reno7 New Yr Version in Pink Velvet coloration introduced

The Oppo Reno7 unveiled final month has obtained a particular model, dubbed Oppo Reno7 New Yr Version. It is available in a Pink Velvet coloration and has a Tiger brand on the again subsequent to the Oppo moniker since 2022 is the Yr of the Tiger within the Chinese language zodiac.

Apart from a pink paint job and the Tiger brand on the rear, the Oppo Reno7 New Yr Version is simply the common Reno7, which means it comes with the Snapdragon 778 SoC, 6.43″ FullHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display screen, and Android 11-based ColorOS 12.

For images, you get 4 cameras – a 32MP selfie shooter contained in the punch gap, with the oblong island on the rear housing 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro models.

The Oppo Reno7 New Yr Version packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 60W charging help and options an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The pricing of the Oppo Reno7 New Yr Version can be the identical because the common mannequin’s, so you are not paying a premium for the brand new coloration. The bottom mannequin with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY2,699 ($425/€375), and spending CNY300 ($45/€40) additional would get you double storage. You will should shell out CNY3,299 ($520/€455) if you’d like the top-end 12GB/256GB variant.

The Reno7 New Yr Version can be up for pre-orders in China beginning December 27 by way of Oppo’s official web site, but it surely’s unlikely to launch in worldwide markets. Nevertheless, we might nonetheless see Oppo introduce the Reno7 in pink coloration with out the Tiger brand globally when it launches the lineup outdoors China.

Supply 1, Supply 2 (each in Chinese language)