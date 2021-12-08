Oppo teases retractable rear digicam for telephones

Oppo has launched a quick video hinting at a brand new kind of digicam design for smartphones. The corporate’s “self-developed retractable digicam” is proven extending from the cellphone’s physique earlier than retracting again inside. The video means that the mechanism is waterproof and that it’ll mechanically retract the digicam if the cellphone is dropped.

Not like pop-up selfie cameras that disguise themselves inside a cellphone till wanted, shifting the digicam forwards and backwards on the Z-axis may have implications for picture high quality, although Oppo hasn’t but claimed something about any optical benefits of this design. It doesn’t seem like a zoom lens, given it’s marked merely as 50mm, but it surely may theoretically assist enhance telephoto efficiency.

The markings on the digicam module present that the sensor is 1/1.56 inches and the lens is 50mm-equivalent with an f/2.4 aperture, that means it must be round 2x longer than the cellphone’s essential lens. That’s a a lot greater sensor than you have a tendency to seek out behind telephoto lenses, so perhaps the additional peak allowed by the retracting mechanism is what makes this attainable.

Oppo is releasing this video forward of subsequent week’s annual Inno Day occasion, the place the corporate typically reveals off numerous ideas and applied sciences earlier than they’re commercially deployed. Final 12 months’s occasion featured a rollable cellphone and AR glasses. This 12 months, Oppo is holding Inno Day throughout two days, December 14th and fifteenth.