Oppo Watch Free to reach on September 26

The month of September is popping out to be massive for good gadget bulletins, and Oppo strains up an occasion as nicely. The corporate introduced on Weibo a brand new smartwatch is on its method – it is going to be known as Oppo Watch Free and can arrive on September 26, on the identical stage the place we anticipate to see the Oppo K9 Professional and an Oppo Sensible TV.









Oppo Watch Free

The wearable could have a light-weight rectangular physique and what seems to be a rubber strap.

In accordance with the posters, the Watch Free could have some kind of sleep monitoring that may assist you to put on it at night time. We’ll know what sort of OS will the gadget run in two days, and we’ll additionally be taught the precise pricing and availability particulars.

Supply (in Chinese language) | Through