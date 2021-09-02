Our Redmi 10 video overview is now up

The brand new Redmi 10 acquired its full in-depth written overview just a few days in the past, and since then we have been engaged on bringing you the video companion to it. Now it is accomplished, totally baked and contemporary out of the oven in your viewing pleasure. Right here it’s, our Redmi 10 video overview.

The telephone launches at a barely increased value than its predecessor, nevertheless it additionally brings a bunch of spec enhancements in comparison with the Redmi 9. A 90 Hz display screen continues to be not a traditional sighting at this value, for instance.

The Redmi 10 additionally debuts the brand new Helio G88 SoC from MediaTek, and bumps up the principle digital camera to 50 MP, whereas protecting the beefy battery. It looks like a worthwhile improve then, if not the hugest. However specs can solely go up to now to convey what a telephone’s truly like.

That is why within the video we let you know the whole lot that you must know concerning the Redmi 10 in a concise kind. We stumble on all the main issues: the show, audio system and audio high quality, the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, storage choices, software program, endurance and charging pace, and digital camera picture high quality in fact.