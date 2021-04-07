Pac-Man 99 is a brand new battle royale sport for the Swap

Nintendo has introduced Pac-Man 99, a brand new multiplayer sport that’ll be included with its Nintendo Swap On-line subscription service. Like Tetris 99 and the not too long ago departed Tremendous Mario Bros. 35, the sport pits dozens of gamers in opposition to one another in a battle royale-style battle to the tip.

The sport appears much like the traditional arcade unique Pac-Man, however you may make it tougher for opponents by munching on energy pellets, consuming ghosts, and sending “Jammer Pac-Man” over to their screens. There are eight totally different preset methods you should utilize to screw with different gamers, for instance by dashing up their sport.

Pac-Man 99 additionally has numerous themes obtainable for buy that change up the music and visuals based mostly on different Namco video games like Galaga, Xevious, and Dig Dug. There are 20 in complete.

Pac-Man 99 will probably be obtainable to obtain tomorrow, April seventh, and it’ll be free for anybody with a Nintendo Swap On-line subscription. The sport is unique to the Nintendo Swap.