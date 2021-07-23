Panasonic pronounces 2-in-1 Toughbook G2 with 18.5h battery life and modular equipment

Panasonic simply unveiled its latest 2-in-1 Toughbook G2. It is a Home windows 10-powered removable PC with three modular enlargement slots known as x-PAK’s. The expansions provide additional capabilities like serial interface, thermal digicam, barcode scanner, or a quick-release SSD. The brand new ToughBook G2 shall be backwards suitable with “most Toughbook 20 and G1 docks”.

There’s a ten.1-inch show able to reaching peak 1000 nits of brightness, and its powered by Intel Core i5 and i7 v Professional processors preloaded with Home windows 10. The Toughbook G2 is rated for 18.5 hours of battery life and the machine now has three programmable buttons on the entrance.

The Toughbook G2 works in each pill and laptop computer modes with the non-obligatory keyboard and an non-obligatory mount will allow you to safe it to a automobile or desk. Different options embody Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and Twin SIM connectivity. The pill may be configured with 16 or 32GB of RAM, and 512 or 1TB of the OPAL quick-release SSD.











Panasonic Toughbook G2

The Toughbook G2 arrives in the identical yr as the unique Toughbook’s twenty fifth anniversary. The Toughbook G2 begins at $2999 and is on the market to company clients by way of approved sellers.