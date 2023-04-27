Cellphone Hyperlink for iPhone is now rolling out to all Home windows 11 customers

Microsoft at this time broadcasts the enlargement of its Cellphone Hyperlink function, lastly permitting iPhone customers to hook up with — and work together with — Home windows 11 PCs.

Microsoft Cellphone Hyperlink for iOS on Home windows 11 is starting to roll out at this time in 39 languages throughout 85 markets, with the method anticipated to be accomplished by mid-Might.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft releases Home windows 11 Construct 25290 with new Spotify and Cellphone Hyperlink widgets

As soon as enabled, Cellphone Hyperlink for iOS will present fundamental help for calls, messages, and entry to contacts. Which means that even when your cellphone is out of sight throughout a presentation or focus time, you’ll obtain notifications in your Home windows 11 system and might select the suitable motion to take, all out of your PC.

To start out utilizing the brand new function on Home windows 11, customers can seek for “Cellphone Hyperlink” within the Search field on the taskbar. A guided step-by-step set up course of will then assist customers get arrange.

Cellphone Hyperlink for iOS requires an iPhone with iOS 14 or greater, a Home windows 11 system, a Bluetooth connection, and the most recent model of the Cellphone Hyperlink app.

The brand new function shouldn’t be out there for iPad (iPadOS) or macOS gadgets, and — as all the time — system compatibility and regional restrictions might apply.

Beforehand, the Cellphone Hyperlink function was solely out there to Android customers.