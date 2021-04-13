Polestar expands the Polestar 2 lineup, provides a single-motor variant

Polestar is including two new variants to the Polestar 2 lineup.

One new addition is that this new grey material for the inside. If you’d like the WeaveTech material as seen within the Launch Version, that comes with the Plus Pack.

By the top of 2021, you can purchase a single-motor Polestar 2. The corporate has but to verify pricing.

On Tuesday morning, Polestar expanded its line of battery-electric autos with two new variations of the Polestar 2 fastback, each of which needs to be cheaper than the absolutely loaded $59,500 Polestar 2 Launch Version we examined final summer season.

Within the subsequent few weeks, the automaker will begin providing a simplified model of the dual-motor Polestar 2. It says that this model ought to have an EPA vary of 240 miles (386 km). That ought to improve should you choice it with the Plus Pack, which provides a barely nicer inside (utilizing the WeaveTech material from the Launch Version), extra audio system for the sound system, heated rear seats, steering wheel, and wiper blades, however maybe most significantly, a warmth pump.

The addition of a warmth pump signifies that the Polestar 2 can heat or cool the cabin with much less draw from the 78 kWh battery pack, and Polestar says that at ambient temperatures between 40-60˚F (4.4-15.5˚C) it may add as much as 10 p.c to the automotive’s vary.

By the top of 2021, US and Canadian prospects may even be capable to purchase a single-motor model of the Polestar 2. Annoyingly, Polestar hasn’t stated if the one motor drives the entrance or rear axle, however it does say that the one motor is now rated at 231 hp (172 kW), up from the 201 hp (150 kW) motors used within the dual-motor variations. This could have an EPA vary of 260 miles (418 km), and even better when optioned with the warmth pump-containing Plus Pack.

Pricing and a confirmed vary are anticipated within the close to future, and if you cannot wait, Polestar is providing an additional $2,000 should you commerce in an inner combustion-powered automobile for a Launch Version.

