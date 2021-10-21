PSA: You’ll be able to stream Dune a day early on HBO Max

After quite a few delays — and appreciable vitriol from director Denis Villeneuve himself — Dune is lastly about to stream on HBO Max. Actually, it’s arriving a day early: October twenty first at 6PM ET / 3PM PT, a rep confirms to The Verge.

Hope you’re listening to quickly sufficient to schedule your watch get together! Word that you just’ll should be paying for HBO Max’s $15-a-month ad-free plan, because the $10 plan doesn’t include day-and-date Warner Bros. film releases.

We’ve had a number of Dune trailers at this level if you wish to know what you’re in for, and you will discover two of them embedded beneath. The Verge’s workers weighed in on the primary trailer, and we’ll have a evaluate quickly as effectively.

And in the event you’d fairly watch a 4K restoration of the unique cult-classic 1984 David Lynch model, there’s an upcoming 4K Blu-ray of that too. (Although it’s now due out December, not August anymore). The brand new film’s characters have made it into Fortnite as effectively.