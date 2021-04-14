Realme 8 Professional video teardown reveals how huge the 108 MP digicam truly is

Following up on his (in)well-known “sturdiness take a look at” carried out on the Realme 8 Professional late final month, Zack from YouTube channel JerryRigEverything is now able to take issues to the following stage. And that, as you could know, means a teardown of the cellphone. On video, recorded for posterity’s sake.

He needs to see simply how huge that 108 MP digicam actually is, particularly since it is a less expensive cellphone than a flagship, and such huge numbers have been principally seen on higher-end gadgets to date (if we ignore Xiaomi truly placing the primary ever 108 MP sensor in a mid-range cellphone, after all).

When you’re curious too, and do not thoughts a comparability between the Realme 8 Professional’s important snapper and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Extremely’s, properly, seize your popcorn and benefit from the journey!

As a result of the again is plastic, it is a lot simpler to take away than if it have been glass, as there is no danger of shattering or breaking. The speaker has no foam balls inside to make its sound appear ‘bigger’, however at the very least it does have a waterproofing mesh over its opening. There’s additionally a mesh and a waterproofing gasket over the mic gap, so whereas the cellphone is not formally IP rated, it’d survive a splash or two.

The 2 2 MP ineffective sensors on the again are virtually as small because the fingerprint sensor that sits beneath the show, funnily sufficient.

