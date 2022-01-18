Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air brings lightweight body and 11th gen Intel i5 CPU

Realme’s third laptop was just announced in China – say hello to the Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air. As the name suggests this is a slightly tweaked version of the Enhanced Edition laptop that launched earlier this month with the main benefit being a lighter plastic screen frame instead of a glass one. Thanks to the altered materials Realme Book Enhanced Air comes in at just 1.39kg and is 14.9mm at its thickest point.

There’s a 14-inch IPS LCD with 2160 × 1440 px resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio with the same 100% sRGB color coverage as the previous two Realme Book laptops. You get a 720p webcam, three-stage backlight keyboard and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. I/O consists of a Thunderbolt 4 connector, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 and a headphone jack.









Realme Book Enhanced Air

Intel Core i5-11320H CPU and Intel Xe graphics are here too as are 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Windows 11 covers the software side. The battery comes in at 54Wh and is rated at 12 hours of mixed usage. It charges via USB-C at 65W speeds thanks to the bundled charging brick but it also supports 30W Dart Chargers bundled with Realme phones.









Realme Book Enhanced Air

Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air comes in green and grey colors and costs CNY 4,699 ($740). Official sales start on January 21

Source (in Chinese)