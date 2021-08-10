Realme E book is approaching August 18 with MacBook Air-like design

Realme’s been teasing the Realme E book since June, and as we speak it introduced that the laptop computer shall be absolutely unveiled on August 18 in China at 3PM native time.

On the identical day, Realme will introduce the Realme GT sequence in India, and it is at present unclear if the Realme E book shall be introduced within the firm’s largest market or will stay China-exclusive initially.

That stated, whereas Realme hasn’t detailed the specs sheet of its first laptop computer, its leaked and official pictures revealed the pocket book will seem like Apple’s MacBook Air.

We additionally know that the Realme E book will pack a 2K show with a 3:2 aspect ratio and have Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5 processor at the helm.

The Realme E book will arrive in multiple colors, with blue being one of the options. It should even have a fingerprint scanner embedded to the facility button.

We do not know when precisely the Realme E book will arrive in India, however the firm’s Indian department has teased Realme E book Slim with a backlit keyboard, and whereas its battery dimension stays unknown, Realme confirmed it will charge through a USB-C port.









Realme E book Slim with backlit keyboard and USB-C charging

The Realme E book Slim in India could possibly be the Realme E book in China, or it could possibly be a special product. We’ll have to attend for some extra info to make sure about that.

Supply 1, Supply 2 (each in Chinese language)