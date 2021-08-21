Realme C21Y India launch set for August 23

The Realme C21Y introduced in June will debut in India on August 23 at 12:30PM native time. The corporate has additionally arrange a promo web page on its web site for the C21Y, which confirms the Indian unit will include a Unisoc T610 chip, 6.5″ show, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The rear panel of the C21Y, which flaunts a Geometric Artwork Design, homes a triple digital camera system consisting of 13MP major, 2MP macro, and 2MP monochrome items. There’s additionally a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Realme says the C21Y will characteristic an AI Selfie Digital camera however does not point out its decision. In Vietnam, the C21Y sports activities a 5MP selfie shooter, and it is unclear if the India mannequin will use the identical unit since Realme has used completely different cameras in several areas prior to now.

The Realme C21Y will are available two colours in India – Cross Black and Cross Blue. We’ll know extra about its pricing and availability on Monday.