Realme GT 2 collection cooling teased, GT mode 3.0 additionally confirmed

We're simply mere days away from Realme's flagship GT 2 collection being introduced and the multitude of leaks and teasers have us fairly assured with what's developing. A brand new official submit on Realme's Weibo web page is detailing the GT 2 collection cooling system. Realme is touting an industry-leading warmth dissipation space of 36,761mm² with a supersized vapor chamber (VC) that may sustain the telephones' thermals in verify always even throughout heavy hundreds.











Realme GT 2 collection cooling system • GT 3.0 mode • Snapdrgoan 8 Gen 1 chipset

A separate teaser poster revealed Realme can be bringing a brand new gaming and efficiency mode for its upcoming flagships dubbed GT mode 3.0. It’s going to assist ship most GPU efficiency. Realme additionally went forward and confirmed the GT 2 collection will likely be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which isn’t an enormous shock. We’re anticipating three GT 2 telephones with a vanilla GT 2, a Grasp Version mannequin and a digital camera efficiency variant.

