Realme GT is formally confirmed to be on its technique to Europe, surprising worth rumored

Just a few days in the past, a certification revealed that the Realme GT is headed to Europe, and right this moment the corporate has confirmed this info to XDA Builders, with out giving any form of launch timeframe.

Realme is holding a “Making 5G world” on-line occasion on June 3, which can or will not be the place the GT will get its European launch particulars, we’ll have to attend and see.

Within the meantime, the pictures you possibly can see above and under this paragraph have been leaked, exhibiting the European model of the GT (word the compulsory regulatory textual content spoiling the design of the again, and the RMX2202 mannequin quantity within the About display).

Except for the pictures, a tipster has shared a tough estimate of EU pricing for the GT, and it is shockingly good. Apparently, the cellphone will begin at round €400 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and go as much as round €450 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Observe that these costs might range by plus or minus €20, within the tipster’s phrases.

If this pans out, the Realme GT will certainly be one of the crucial intriguing ‘flagship killer’ kind units to launch in 2021 up to now, competing with the likes of the Poco F3 whereas providing higher efficiency due to the newer chipset.

All that mentioned, nevertheless, the tipster in query has within the meantime deleted his tweets in regards to the GT, and we’re undecided what to make of this – does it imply they have been correct sufficient that they prompted somebody at Realme to ask for them to be taken down, or have been they unsuitable sufficient that the tipster would not need any hint of them left up? We’ll in all probability have to attend till the official launch to seek out out.

By way of