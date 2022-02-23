Realme Narzo 50 confirmed to bring 120Hz display and Helio G96 SoC

Ahead of its imminent launch on February 24 Realme’s Narzo 50 shined in several new official teasers as well as an FCC listing which gives us a look at its design and key specs.









Realme Narzo 50 design and display teasers

The new teaser confirmed the phone will bring a 120Hz refresh rate display and will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset. The device will also bring a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W Dart fast charging.









Realme Narzo 50 chipset and battery teasers

The FCC listing bearing the RMX 3286 model number revealed a handful of live images of the device alongside some more key specs. The live images show a punch hole cutout for the selfie cam in the top left corner while the back will house a triple cam setup and patterned finish.











Realme Narzo 50 FCC images

The listed specs show Narzo 50 will bring a 6.6-inch display which will refresh at a 120Hz rate. We can also spot a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.









Realme 33W Dart charger and specs list

The phone’s listed dimensions come in at 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5mm. The back comes with a 50MP main cam alongside two 2MP sensors for macro and depth data. The selfie cam is confirmed to feature a 16MP sensor. Realme Narzo 50 will come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging and we even get a live look at the Dart charger. The software front will be covered by Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

