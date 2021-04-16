Gadget

Realme Q3 specs and value leak, Dimensity 1100 and 120 Hz display on board

Realme is on the point of unveil the brand new Q3 smartphone in China, and as a matter of reality it simply began its teaser marketing campaign lower than a day in the past, specializing in how profitable the Q2 was, sales-wise.

Clearly Realme hopes the Q3 may outdo its predecessor, and for that objective it is packed it with very fascinating specs. In line with a brand new leak out of China, the Realme Q3 is claimed to have the Dimensity 1100 chipset by MediaTek on the helm.

Moreover, it can ship with a 120 Hz display and a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W quick charging – though the charger within the field may in actual fact be 65W.

Design-wise, it will not be an enormous departure from what we have seen earlier than from the model, with a hole-punch cutout for the entrance digicam, and a quad rear digicam system.

Maybe probably the most fascinating bit right here is the rumored pricing – the Realme Q3 is claimed to start out at simply CNY 2,000, which proper now interprets into roughly $306 or €256. That is all we all know for now about this mannequin, stand by and we’ll convey you extra data as we get it.

