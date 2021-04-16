Realme Q3 specs and value leak, Dimensity 1100 and 120 Hz display on board

Realme is on the point of unveil the brand new Q3 smartphone in China, and as a matter of reality it simply began its teaser marketing campaign lower than a day in the past, specializing in how profitable the Q2 was, sales-wise.

Clearly Realme hopes the Q3 may outdo its predecessor, and for that objective it is packed it with very fascinating specs. In line with a brand new leak out of China, the Realme Q3 is claimed to have the Dimensity 1100 chipset by MediaTek on the helm.

Realme Q2

Moreover, it can ship with a 120 Hz display and a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W quick charging – though the charger within the field may in actual fact be 65W.

Design-wise, it will not be an enormous departure from what we have seen earlier than from the model, with a hole-punch cutout for the entrance digicam, and a quad rear digicam system.

Maybe probably the most fascinating bit right here is the rumored pricing – the Realme Q3 is claimed to start out at simply CNY 2,000, which proper now interprets into roughly $306 or €256. That is all we all know for now about this mannequin, stand by and we’ll convey you extra data as we get it.

Supply (in Chinese language) | By way of