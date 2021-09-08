Realme to deliver Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Professional on September 15

Dizo, the model beneath Realme’s TechLife ecosystem, will introduce two wearables on September 15. The Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Professional will likely be barely completely different from another Realme smartwatch, and will likely be bought on Flipkart, the place they’re already listed with key specs.

This time round, we have determined to up the ante. Prepare for the largest show within the section with #DIZOWatch2⌚

Launching on fifteenth September at 12 PM: https://t.co/IBqApwJAcs pic.twitter.com/Cw6f3tD415 — DIZO (@DIZOTech) September 7, 2021

The Dizo Watch 2 can have a 1.69” sq. show, which the model says is “the largest within the INR3,000 worth section”, and can supply “a never-before expertise”. It is going to include a steel body and can deliver all neat specs which customers anticipate from such units – sports activities mode, coronary heart charge monitoring, sleep and SpO2 monitoring.

The Dizo Watch professional can have a built-in twin GPS and GLONASS positioning for higher sports activities mode, and together with its new sibling, can have 5ATM certification and water resistance – one thing not many wearables on this worth vary can supply.

Supply