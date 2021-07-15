Realme Watch 2 Professional and Buds Wi-fi 2 Neo launching in India on July 23

The Realme Watch 2 Professional introduced in Might will launch in India on July 23. This revelation comes from Amazon.in, which arrange a promo web page on its web site to disclose the launch date.

Along with the Watch 2 Professional, Realme will introduce the Buds Wi-fi 2 Neo wi-fi earphones in India subsequent Friday.

The Buds Wi-fi 2 Neo pack 11.2mm Bass Enhance Drivers and have a low latency of 88ms. They’re additionally IPX4 waterproof and include the magnetic immediate connection characteristic we have seen on Realme’s earlier neckband-style wi-fi earphones.

Realme hasn’t specified the precise measurement of the Buds Wi-fi 2 Neo’s battery however claims it may supply as much as 17 hours of playback. And as soon as the cell is totally drained, a fast 10-minute cost by the USB-C port can present two hours of playback.

The Buds Wi-fi 2 Neo are available in three colours – Black, Blue, and Inexperienced. But it surely seems to be like the corporate will not carry the third one to India. Not less than it will not be accessible throughout the launch.

The Realme Watch 2 Professional, however, could have two coloration choices – Black and Gray. It sports activities a 1.75″ coloration touchscreen with assist for over 100 watchfaces and packs a 390 mAh battery marketed to supply 14 days of endurance.

The smartwatch helps 90 sports activities modes and comes with coronary heart fee and blood oxygen degree monitoring along with the standard set of well being and health options, together with sleep monitoring and sedentary reminder.

The Realme Watch 2 Professional is IP68 mud and waterproof and comes with a built-in dual-satellite GPS. There’s additionally Sensible AIoT Management, which is able to allow you to management your Realme AIoT units proper out of your wrist with the smartwatch.

Again in April, Realme unveiled the Watch 2, and it is unclear if it’ll debut alongside the Watch 2 Professional in India subsequent Friday. However for the reason that firm has launched all its earlier smartwatches within the nation, we’ll doubtless see the vanilla Watch 2 be a part of the Professional variant in India on July 23.

You’ll be able to learn our Realme Watch 2 announcement protection right here to know extra about it.

Supply 1, Supply 2