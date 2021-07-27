Realme X9 Professional’s full specs and pictures revealed by TENAA

The RMX3881, believed to be the Realme X9 Professional, was noticed on MIIT just lately with a 6.5″ display, 4,880 mAh battery, Android 11, and 5G assist. Now the smartphone has appeared on China’s TENAA with full specs and pictures because it inches nearer to the launch.

TENAA corroborates the specs revealed by MIIT whereas additionally telling us that the panel is an LCD kind with FullHD+ decision. Beneath the hood, the X9 Professional has a 2.4GHz octa-core processor with 4/6/8GB RAM and 64/128/256GB of inside storage. It’s going to additionally include a reminiscence card slot for storage growth.

The X9 Professional will characteristic a 16MP selfie shooter, and whereas the digital camera island on the rear has 4 circles, TENAA says it truly solely homes three cameras – a 48MP main digital camera joined by two 2MP models (doubtless macro and depth).

The smartphone might be 8.8mm thick, weigh 191 grams, sport a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication, and have at the least two shade choices – Purple and Blue.

There isn’t any phrase from Realme concerning the X9 Professional but, however because it has bagged TENAA certification, it should not be too lengthy earlier than the smartphone goes official.

Supply (in Chinese language) | Through