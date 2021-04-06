Redmi 20X promo poster leaks displaying colours, hinting at specs

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is on the brink of launch one more smartphone, not that anybody is shocked anymore. This one could also be confined to the corporate’s house market of China, although, as its predecessor was.

We’re speaking in regards to the Redmi 20X, which, logic dictates, can be the successor to the Redmi 10X from final yr. That mannequin arrived in China in June, so we could also be an analogous launch timeline once more.

The promo poster you’ll be able to see above received outed on Weibo, and it exhibits us the cellphone’s design, tells us to anticipate 4 colorways (black, white/silver, blue, and inexperienced), and advertises 5G assist, a 90 Hz display, and a 48 MP important rear digicam. The worth for the entry-level model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is seemingly set at CNY 999, which on the present trade charges interprets into roughly $152 or €128.

Previous rumors and leaks instructed us to anticipate the Redmi 20X to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, and the cellphone to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as much as 6GB of RAM, a devoted microSD card slot, a triple rear digicam system with two 2 MP shooters flanking that important 48 MP one, an 8 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging. It ought to boot Android 11 with MIUI 12 on high.

